Rajasthan: NSG commando, friend arrested in murder case

Jaipur, Sep 25 (PTI) An NSG commando has been arrested along with another person in connection with the murder of a man in Barmer, a senior Rajasthan police official said on Thursday.

The official said that the prime accused, NSG commando Champalal Jat and his friend, Omprakash Jat, were caught by a team of Rajasthan Police in Gujarat's Kapadvanj city. They are both residents of Saranu in Barmer.

Barmer SP Narendra Singh Meena said on September 17, one Khetaram was returning home in a car with his friends Harlal and Virendra, when they encountered Champalal and Omprakash, who had been consuming liquor, along with five others.

The two parties had an altercation over some matter, following which the accused chased Khetaram and his friends and attacked them with sharp-edged weapons.

Khetaram succumbed to the injuries, while Harlal was critically wounded, and Virendra managed to escape. The attackers fled the scene immediately after the attack.

Based on some inputs, police teams were dispatched to Jodhpur and Pali railway stations in their search. CCTV footage from Pali station revealed that Champalal and Omprakash had purchased tickets to Gujarat's Palanpur.

The teams followed them to Palanpur railway station and checked the security cameras, which showed that the suspects left for a bus stand in a taxi.

Following their trail, the team reached Himmatnagar city in Sabarkantha district, where they received a tip-off that the suspects were hiding in Thunchal village in Kheda district.

Led by Head Constable Sawai Singh, the police team reached the village and captured them after a brief chase.

Police said the other accused in the case are being searched for. PTI SDA AMJ AMJ