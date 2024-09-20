Rajasthan officer dies in Ahmedabad after 'botched' surgery

Jodhpur, Sep 19 (PTI) A 33-year-old Sub-Divisional Magistrate died in a hospital in Ahmedabad after undergoing treatment for 13 days following an allegedly botched surgery, officials said on Thursday.

Rajasthan Administrative Service (RAS) officer Priyanka Bishnoi had undergone a hysterectomy at a private hospital in Jodhpur on September 5, after she complained of abdominal pain and the doctors diagnosed a lump in her uterus.

However, on September 6, her condition deteriorated and her family took her to a hospital in Ahmedabad the next day, an official said.

Bishnoi was under treatment in Ahmedabad for 13 days and died on Wednesday late night. The family accused the doctors in Jodhpur hospital of medical negligence during her surgery, an official said.

The incident triggered protests and some people, including members of the Bishnoi community, assembled outside the AIIMS hospital in Jodhpur and demanded an FIR against the accused doctor and hospital, they said.

"We explained to them that according to government guidelines, the police could only file a case after receiving the investigation report from the constituted team. After this, an agreement was reached to take the body, and the protest ended after about four and a half hours", said an official.

After the protest was withdrawn, the family members and Bishnoi community members left with her body for Surpura in Phalodi for the last rites.

On the other hand, considering the outrage among the community, security was also beefed up late at night at the Jodhpur hospital and the residence of its director.

Priyanka Bishnoi hails from Bikaner and is an RAS officer from the 2016 batch. She was serving as a sub-district magistrate in Jodhpur.

Meanwhile, Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhanjan Lal Shamra also condoled her death praying for eternal peace to the soul and strength to the family. PTI COR HIG