Rajasthan officials review preparations for civil defence mock drill

Jaipur, May 6 (PTI) Rajasthan officials on Tuesday reviewed the preparations for the mega civil defence mock drill 'Operation Abhyaas' to be held in 28 cities in the state under the direction of the Centre that has classified the border state's Kota and Rawatbhata as 'most sensitive'.

The Ministry of Home Affairs has asked all states to conduct mock drills on Wednesday due to the "new and complex threats" that have emerged amid rising tensions with Pakistan following the Pahalgam terror attack.

The exercise will simulate multiple hostile scenarios like air raids, multiple fire emergencies, and search and rescue operations, among others.

Police sources said the Centre has divided cities into three categories of civil defence for protection in case of a war. Among these, Kota and Rawatbhata (Chittorgarh) have been placed in the most sensitive cities category.

Jaipur has been placed in the second category of 'less sensitive' cities while eight cities have been marked as 'least sensitive', the sources said.

An official said mock drills will be held in 28 cities of Rajasthan though the time has not been decided yet.

Addressing a press conference, Jaisalmer District Collector Pratap Singh Nathawat said that during the drill, people will be informed and made aware of their duties and ways to protect themselves in case of a war.

In Ajmer, Divisional Commissioner Mahesh Chand Sharma said the purpose of this exercise is to check the preparedness of the departments in case of disaster. Necessary guidelines have been issued to all security agencies, fire brigade and departments concerned, he said.

Sharma cautioned public against spreading panic during the mock drill. In case of blackout, people should themselves turn off the lights of their homes and vehicles, he said.

In Bikaner, District Collector Namrata Vrishni and the Superintendent of Police reviewed the preparations for the drill with officials. The collector later said, "Our system is on alert mode. Everything will be done as per the instructions received." PTI AG NSD NSD