Rajasthan: Om Birla reviews relief, rehabilitation work in flood-hit villages in Bundi

Kota, Sep 18 (PTI) Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Thursday visited several flood-affected villages in Bundi district and reviewed the ongoing relief and rehabilitation efforts there.

At Khyawda village, Birla asked collector Akshya Godara to record damages properly and clearly when the official showed him the survey report. A local public representative informed Birla that 138 houses were completely destroyed, while 211 were partially affected.

Birla toured Khayavda, Rihana, Delunda, and Maliyon Ki Badi villages in the district and engaged with the affected families. He assured them that the survey work was progressing swiftly and that both the administration and public representatives stood firmly with them.

The Lok Sabha Speaker also held a meeting with Bundi district officials to review the relief and rehabilitation work. He instructed the district collector to expedite the survey work and ensure that all affected families get assistance.

He emphasised that families who have not received the designated aid for clothing and utensils under the NDRF fund should be re-surveyed and promptly added to the list to receive the funds.

He also instructed the officials to assess crop losses and compensate farmers according to rules. PTI COR RHL