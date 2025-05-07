Rajasthan on alert after missile strikes in Pakistan, state leaders hail 'Operation Sindoor'

Jaipur, May 7 (PTI) Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma and former chief minister Ashok Gehlot were among several leaders who welcomed 'Operation Sindoor' carried out by the Indian Armed Forces in Pakistan on Wednesday.

Sharma, who returned from Gujarat on Tuesday morning, is monitoring the situation in the state following the operation, a state government spokesperson said.

The chief minister is in constant touch with Chief Secretary Sudhansh Pant and Director General of Police U R Sahu, and the state government and administration are on high alert, the spokesperson added.

Special instructions have been issued to the administration in the border districts of Ganganagar, Bikaner, Jaisalmer and Barmer, which share a border with Pakistan. All schools in these four districts have been shut as a precautionary measure.

The chief secretary appealed to the public to remain calm and not fall for rumours.

Welcoming the strikes targeting nine terrorist camps across the border, Sharma in a post on X in Sanskrit, praised the armed forces.

Gehlot also expressed his support for the action. Speaking to PTI, the senior Congress leader said, “People were expecting this. All, including Rahul Gandhi, said in one voice that we are with the government. Only terrorist hideouts have been targeted. I welcome the action.” He also posted on X, saying “The Indian Army's Operation Sindoor has dealt a severe blow to terrorism by destroying Pakistani terrorist bases. The Congress Party and the whole of India welcome this action and we stand firmly with the Indian Army and the Government of India.” Rajasthan Pradesh Congress Committee president Govind Singh Dotasra, too, backed the move. “So proud of our Indian armed forces. Prayers for our bravehearts,” he said in a post on X.

Ajmer Deputy Mayor Neeraj Jain lauded the strikes, saying the forces had given a “befitting reply” to those behind the recent terror attack in Pahalgam.

Meanwhile, flight operations from Jaipur to Chandigarh and Hindon have been cancelled in view of the heightened alert. All flights from Jodhpur airport were also cancelled. A help desk has been set up for passenger assistance, officials said.

Mock drills are also being conducted across the state as per instructions from the central government, officials added.