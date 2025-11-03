Rajasthan: On-duty constable dies of gunshot from service revolver in Bundi post office

Kota, Nov 3 (PTI) A 23-year-old police constable died of a gunshot fired from a service revolver while he was on security duty at the Bundi Post Office building, an official said on Monday.

Not ruling out suicide, the police said they were investigating all possible angles to ascertain the cause of the incident that happened on Sunday night.

The incident took place under Bundi city police station limits when the constable was guarding answer sheets of the Village Development Officer (VDO) examination stored in the post office, the officer said.

Kishanlal Sharma, a resident of Dhadoli village in Jaipur district, was recruited by Rajasthan police in 2021, and was posted at Bundi police Line.

The VDO examination was held at 20 centres in Bundi city on Sunday between 11 am and 2 pm and Kishanlal and Head Constable Yusuf were on security duty of answer sheets, which were to be transported to Kota later in the night, Bundi Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Uma Sharma said.

The constables, and few other post office staff were watching the Woman's World Cup final cricket match on a phone around 9 pm when Kishanlal, carrying the service revolver assigned to Head Constable Yusuf, went inside a bathroom a few metres away, Sharma said.

After a few seconds, an explosion was heard from the bathroom. When others rushed inside to check, they found Kishanlal lying on the floor in a pool of blood, the officer said, adding that he was rushed to the Bundi district hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead.

The police are investigating the incident from all angles, including suicide and accident, the ASP said.

The body was handed over to his family members after post-mortem by a medical board on Monday afternoon, the police said.

The constable's maternal uncle and cousins, who reached Bundi to claim body, said Kishanlal could not have committed suicide, claiming he had no worries or troubles in the family. They urged the police for a fair investigation to ascertain the actual reason of death.

Kishanlal was very happy and had been engaged to a woman of his liking and was going to get married soon, his maternal uncle said, adding that family had been busy planning for the wedding. The constable had two sisters.

Kishanlal never hinted at any distress or worry, said his colleague, Constable Dayaram. He added that he had attended Kishanlal's sister's marriage and felt the family was quite happy.

Circle Officer at Bundi city police station, Bhanwar Singh, said the cause of death would be clear only after the investigation. PTI COR ARB ARB SKY SKY