Rajasthan: One killed, 24 injured in road accident in Dausa

Jaipur, May 29 (PTI) A 19-year-old woman was killed and 24 others were injured on Wednesday after their bus fell off the Delhi-Mumbai national expressway in Rajasthan's Dausa, police said.

SHO of Bandikui police station Surendra Malik Said that the bus was on its way from Haridwar to Jaipur.

The driver lost control of the vehicle, jumped the road divider and fell off the bridge. The bus fell from a height of around 10 feet, Malik said.

The victim Ankita fell from the bus, came under it and died on the spot. While 24 other passengers were injured and rushed to the hospital, he said.

A case was registered and further investigation is underway, he added.