Rajasthan: Oppn terms state Budget 'visionless', flags revenue gap, unfulfilled promises

Jaipur, Feb 11 (PTI) Rajasthan Congress on Wednesday mounted a sharp attack on the BJP government over the state Budget, alleging large-scale non-implementation of past announcements, fiscal mismanagement and inadequate allocations for critical sectors such as school infrastructure, irrigation and employment.

Leader of Opposition Tika Ram Jully described the Budget as "hollow" and "superficial", claiming it lacked vision, policy and intent.

"A budget built on repetition of past speeches cannot shape the state's future," he told reporters in the Assembly after the Budget presentation by the state's Deputy Chief Minister Diya Kumari.

Citing figures, Jully alleged that of 2,718 announcements made in the last two budgets, only about 900, "less than 30 per cent", had been completed, while work had not even begun on 284 projects. He accused the government of "showing dreams of 2047 to escape accountability for 2026." Targeting the Jal Jeevan Mission, he said the government had promised 45 lakh tap connections over the past two years but admitted in the House that only 14 lakh had been provided. "This is a direct betrayal of the people of the state," he said.

On the fiscal front, Jully claimed the revenue deficit had increased from the budget estimate of Rs 31,009 crore to Rs 32,982 crore, while revenue receipts fell short by Rs 9,003 crore. He termed the government "a failure on the financial front".

He also criticised proposals such as 'Namo Van' and 'Namo Nursery', alleging they reflected "sycophancy politics", and objected to what he described as insensitive conduct in the House during discussion on mental health. He further flagged delays in refinery inauguration, alleged neglect of districts such as Bharatpur and raised concerns over dilapidated school buildings.

Rajasthan Pradesh Congress Committee chief Govind Singh Dotasra called the Budget "disappointing" and said it lacked concrete allocations for key development projects. Referring to the Yamuna water project and the Eastern Rajasthan Canal Project (ERCP), he said there was "no clarity on allocation or timelines." Citing a state government report, Dotasra said 3,768 school buildings were dilapidated, and repairs required Rs 21,000 crore. "Despite the (Rajasthan) high court's strong observations, the government has proposed only Rs 550 crore for repair of 2,500 schools and Rs 450 crore for construction of 300 building-less or dilapidated schools. This shows indifference towards public education and children's safety," he said.

He also accused the government of failing to announce procurement of wheat at Rs 2,750 per quintal with bonus and of not declaring MSP procurement for bajra, alleging these were pre-election promises. He said no new recruitment announcement had been made in line with the promise of one lakh jobs annually.

Congress national general secretary and former deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot termed the budget a "double blow" by the BJP's "double engine government".

"First, Rajasthan was ignored in the Union Budget, and now the state budget has dashed the hopes of farmers, youth, women and the middle class," Pilot said and also echoed Dotasra's concerns on budget allocation for schools.

In a statement, he also alleged that rising revenue deficit due to "financial mismanagement" would force the government to borrow more, fuelling inflation. Pilot also claimed that big-ticket announcements such as Hi-Tech City, IT City and Aero City remained confined to paper.

Raising the issue of unemployment, he said the promise of providing four lakh jobs had not been fulfilled and that figures on private sector employment had not been made public.

Pilot also questioned the government's preparedness to deal with potential US tariffs on the textile sector and raised concerns over environmental safeguards, including protection of the state tree khejri amid solar park expansion. He accused the government of lacking transparency regarding investments under 'Rising Rajasthan' and central funding under the Jal Jeevan Mission.

The BJP government has maintained that the budget is growth-oriented and focused on infrastructure, youth, farmers and women, and that its announcements are being implemented in a time-bound manner. PTI AG SDA AMJ AMJ