Rajasthan: Over 1.2 kg MDMA seized during naka checking; 3 held

Jaipur, Dec 30 (PTI) Police seized more than 1.2 kg of a synthetic narcotic substance during a checking operation and arrested three accused in Pratapgarh district, officials said.

According to the police, MDMA -- commonly referred to as MD or ecstacy -- worth around Rs 1.25 crore in the international market was recovered from the accused.

Pratapgarh Superintendent of Police B Aditya said two men, identified as Shahrukh Khan and Dilawar Khan, were travelling in a motorcycle with Madhya Pradesh registration, and tried to flee when they were asked to stop by police.

However, they were surrounded and questioned by the checking team, and they failed to provide satisfactory answers, the officer said.

Soon after, another motorcycle approached and was stopped by the team.

"The pillion rider Safiullah fled towards the jungle while driver Rahim Khan was caught. Search of Rahim Khan led to recovery of 1 kg 203 grams MD hidden in a polythene bag under his T-shirt," Aditya said.

During interrogation, main smuggler Rahim Khan disclosed that the other two accused -- Dilawar and Shahrukh -- were riding ahead to check police locations and provide security to the drug consignment.

Police arrested all three accused and seized both motorcycles. The fourth accused, Safiullah, is being searched.