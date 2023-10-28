Rajasthan: Over 1.47 lakh applications received for adding names to supplementary voter list

Jaipur, Oct 28 (PTI) More than 1.47 lakh applications have been received for adding names to the supplementary voter list in Rajasthan, Chief Electoral Officer Praveen Gupta said on Saturday.

The campaign to add till now deprived eligible people to the supplementary voter list for Rajasthan Assembly 2023 ended on Friday, he added.

The chief electoral officer said that more than 1.47 lakh voters across the state filled Form 6 during the campaign period and applied to get their names added to the voter list.

The Election department will publish the final voter list along with the supplementary list on November 7, he added.

Gupta further said that over 5.27 crore voters are registered so far in the voter list for the upcoming Rajasthan Assembly elections.

Voting for the 200-member Rajasthan Assembly will be held on November 25, while the votes will be counted on December 3. PTI AG AS AS VN VN