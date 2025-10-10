Rajasthan: Over 2.27 lakh voters in Anta Assembly seat, bypoll on Nov 11

Jaipur, Oct 10 (PTI) More than 2.27 lakh registered voters will exercise their franchise in the Anta Assembly constituency bypoll in Rajasthan's Baran district scheduled for November 11, officials said on Friday.

The bypoll was necessitated following the disqualification of BJP MLA Kanwarlal Meena in May, for pointing a pistol at a sub-divisional magistrate.

Counting of votes will take place on November 14, the official added.

Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Naveen Mahajan stated that as of October 1, 2025, a total of 2,27,563 voters are registered in the Anta constituency, including 1,013 voters aged above 85 years, 1,170 persons with benchmark disabilities and 39 service voters.

Mahajan said voters who do not possess an Electors Photo Identity Card (EPIC) will still be allowed to vote by presenting any one of 12 alternative photo identity documents approved by the Election Commission.

These include the Aadhaar card, MGNREGA job card, bank or post office passbook with photograph, health insurance smart card (under Ayushman Bharat scheme), driving licence, PAN card, smart card issued under the National Population Register (NPR), Indian passport, pension document with photograph, service identity card with photograph issued to employees of government, public sector undertakings or private limited companies, official identity card issued to MPs/MLAs/MLCs and the Unique Disability ID card.

"However, the name of the voter must be present in the electoral roll to be eligible to cast a vote," the officer added. PTI AG APL APL MPL MPL