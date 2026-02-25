Rajasthan: Over 4 cr voters in final electoral rolls for upcoming panchayat elections

Jaipur, Feb 25 (PTI) The final electoral rolls for the upcoming panchayat elections in Rajasthan have been published, with the total number of voters crossing four crore, officials said on Wednesday.

State Election Commissioner Rajeshwar Singh said that of the total 4,02,20,734 voters, 2,08,62,380 are men, 1,93,58,147 are women and 207 are transgender.

He said there has been a net increase of 5,73,568 voters between the draft and final rolls, registering an electorate growth of around 1.45 per cent.

Based on percentage growth, Banswara district recorded the highest increase at 4.55 per cent, followed by Phalodi at 4.46 per cent.

Tonk registered the lowest increase of 0.04 per cent, while Sri Ganganagar recorded a rise of 0.19 per cent.

Singh said the draft rolls were published on January 29, 2026, and the final publication was made after disposing of claims and objections according to the rules.

He said that individuals who had not attained the age of 18 years as of January 1, 2026, were not included in the electoral rolls.