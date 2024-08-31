Rajasthan: Over hundred police officers to be honoured for commendable service on Monday

Jaipur, Aug 31 (PTI) More than a hundred police officers and employees of the Crime Investigation Department (CID) of the Rajasthan Police will honored in a ceremony organized at the headquarters on Monday.

According to an official statement, the officers and employees will be given medals. Additional Director General of Police (Crime Branch) Dinesh M N will honour 33 police officers and personnel who have provided excellent, commendable and praiseworthy services with DGP Disc on this occasion.

The statement said 14 policemen will be awarded the Uttam Seva Medal and 19 police personnel will be awarded the Uttam Seva Medal, besides others.

A total of 102 police officers and employees of the CID of Rajasthan police will be honoured in a ceremony at the police headquarters Additional Superintendent of Police Gordhan Lal Saunkaria, Satish Kumar Yadav, Shalini Raj and Bharat Raj are amongst the ones who will be honoured in the ceremony on Monday. PTI AG HIG HIG