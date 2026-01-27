Rajasthan: Panchayat official caught red-handed while accepting Rs 20,000 bribe; arrested

Jaipur, Jan 27 (PTI) The Rajasthan Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) arrested a panchayat samiti (block development committee) official in Bundi district on Tuesday after he was allegedly caught red-handed while accepting a bribe, officials said.

The accused was identified as Devraj Meena, a progress extension officer of Hindoli Panchayat Samiti.

According to an ACB statement, a complainant had alleged that Meena and Development Officer Piyush Kumar Jain were harassing him by demanding a bribe of Rs 35,000 for inspecting a gram panchayat (village council).

An ACB team on Tuesday laid a trap and Meena was allegedly caught red-handed while accepting a bribe of Rs 20,000 in the name of Development Officer Piyush Kumar Jain, officials said.

The accused development officer got a hint of the ACB operation and fled from his office, they said, adding that further investigation is underway in the case. PTI AG ARB ARB