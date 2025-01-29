Rajasthan panel stays warrant against Salman Khan in pan masala advertisement case

Jaipur, Feb 6 (PTI) The Rajasthan Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission on Friday stayed the issuance of a non-bailable warrant against actor Salman Khan by the district consumer commission in a case of misleading advertisement.

The state commission on Friday heard revision petitions filed by a pan masala company and Khan.

Separately, the presiding officer of the District Consumer Commission, Jaipur-II, heard a contempt petition filed by Yogendra Singh.

Khan's counsel told the state commission that the District Consumer Commission, Jaipur-II, had issued a bailable warrant without serving summons, and was now proceeding to issue a non-bailable warrant.

The counsel said an application seeking cancellation of the bailable warrant is also pending before the commission.

Taking note of this, the state commission directed the district commission to hear the pending application expeditiously and restrained it from issuing a non-bailable warrant until the bailable warrant is executed.

District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission, Jaipur-II, had issued a bailable warrant against the actor and directed him to appear on February 6.

The order was passed while hearing a contempt petition filed by complainant Yogendra Singh.

In the petition, the complainant alleged that despite an interim restraint imposed by the commission on January 6, 2026, advertisements of Rajshree Pan Masala were still being displayed, amounting to contempt of the commission's order.

The original complaint alleged that Rajshree Pan Masala company and its brand ambassador, Salman Khan, were issuing misleading advertisements under the names "Kesar Yukt Elaichi" and "Kesar Yukt Pan Masala".

Taking cognisance of the complaint, the commission had imposed an interim ban on the promotion and advertisement of the product on January 6.

The complainant later filed a contempt petition claiming that, despite the ban, a signboard carrying the same advertisement was installed on January 9 near Nayapura Stadium in Kota.