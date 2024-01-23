Rajasthan paper leak: 615 people arrested in 33 cases since 2014, says govt

Jaipur, Jan 23 (PTI) A total of 615 accused have been arrested in connection with 33 cases of government recruitment examination paper leak registered since 2014 in Rajasthan, the state assembly was informed on Tuesday.

In response to a question during the Question Hour, Health Minister Gajendra Singh, on behalf of the home minister, said that five major cases of paper leak were reported in 2021, 10 such cases in 2022 and five in 2023.

Singh said that from January 1, 2014 till date, 615 people have been arrested in 33 cases of paper leak registered in the state and charge sheets have been filed in 32 cases while investigation is going on in one case.

He further said after the BJP government came to power, two examinations have been conducted in which no incident of paper leak was reported.

The minister informed the House that in view of the increase in the incidents related to paper leaks in various examinations in the state, the state government has constituted an SIT to probe these cases.

Singh was responding to a question raised by Rashtriya Loktantrik Party MLA Hanuman Beniwal who asked whether the government intends to get paper leak cases investigated by the CBI.

"Further action will be taken after the investigation reports of SIT and Special Operation Group come," the health minister said. PTI SDA KVK KVK