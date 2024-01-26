Rajasthan paper leak case: Governor suspends RPSC member Babu Lal Katara

Jaipur, Jan 26 (PTI) Rajasthan Public Service Commission member Babu Lal Katara who was arrested last year in the paper leak case was suspended by the governor on Friday, according to an official statement.

Governor Kalraj Mishra, in exercise of the powers conferred by clause (2) of Article 317 of the Constitution of India, has suspended Rajasthan Public Service Commission member Babulal Katara on direction (reference) to the Supreme Court by the President with immediate effect, said a release from the Raj Bhavan issued on Friday.

He was suspended on the basis of misconduct, the release said.

Katara was arrested by the Special Operation Group (SOG) of Rajasthan Police in April 2023 for his alleged involvement in grade-2 teacher exam-2022 paper leak case.

Later, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) also arrested him in the same case. PTI SDA RPA