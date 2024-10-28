Rajasthan paper leak case: SOG files chargesheet against 47 accused

Jaipur, Oct 28 (PTI) The Special Operations Group (SOG) of Rajasthan Police filed a chargesheet against 47 accused in the 2022 senior teacher recruitment paper leak case before a special court here on Monday, an official statement said.

The chargesheet was filed before the special court of Enforcement Directorate (ED) cases.

The SOG had earlier filed a chargesheet against 18 accused in a 2022 case which was registered at Bakaria police station in Udaipur.

SOG Additional Director General (ADG) V K Singh said in the statement that two FIRs were registered in connection with the senior teacher recruitment paper leak case -- one at Sukher police station and the other at Bakaria police station.

In Sukher, police had intercepted a bus full of candidates who were found in possession of the leaked paper. These candidates were arrested and later granted bail.

Now, the SOG has filed the chargesheet against them.

In this case, efforts are being made to arrest the remaining accused, including the kingpin and a coaching centre owner Suresh Dhaka. The court has declared him a fugitive and now a warrant will be issued, the statement said.

Special Public Prosecutor Bhanwar Singh Chauhan said that in connection with this alleged paper leak, the ED has also filed a money laundering case and in such a situation, both cases have been transferred from the Udaipur court to the ED court here. PTI AG DIV DIV