Rajasthan paper leak scam: Congress leader Dinesh Khodaniya calls ED's raid 'politically motivated'

Jaipur, Oct 14 (PTI) A day after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) raided the locations of Congress leader Dinesh Khodaniya for his alleged involvement in the paper leak scam, Khodaniya on Saturday alleged the agency's action was politically motivated.

He also said he is soon going to file a defamation case against Rajya Sabha MP Kirodi Lal Meena for allegedly levelling false allegations. He said he doesn't have links with the arrested Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) member Babulal Katara. "Agencies like the ED and Income Tax are being misused by the BJP to put pressure on the Congress party and its leaders. So much time has passed since the arrest of Babulal Katara and Bhupendra Saran.

"If any evidence was found against him, then why did the ED not take action earlier? The action taken just before the Assembly elections seems politically motivated," Khodaniya told reporters in Dungarpur. Khodaniya said he has no link with the paper leak case and in the appointment of Katara as an RPSC member. He said the ED has not found anything in its investigation. Whatever questions the ED asked, he claimed to have given full answers to them. He alleged Meena is doing politics of blackmailing and intimidation. "But his blackmailing and threats will not work here. If he has any evidence of collusion (in paper leak), then he should present it. I will be filing a defamation case against Meena," he said.

On Friday, the BJP MP had alleged Khodaniya and Rashtriya Loktantrik Party leader Spardha Choudhary were involved in the appointment of Katara as a member of the RPSC. He further alleged Katara had leaked the question papers.

Katara has already been arrested and interrogated by the ED in connection with the paper leak case.

Meena claimed Khodaniya is close to Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and was behind the paper leak cases and got Katara appointed as an RPSC member.

