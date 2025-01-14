Rajasthan: People celebrate Makar Sankranti by taking holy dip, flying kites

Jaipur, Jan 14 (PTI) The skyline of pink city Jaipur was dotted with colourful kites after the break of the dawn on Makar Sankranti which was celebrated across the state.

Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma, Deputy CM Diya Kumari and others flew kites near Jal Mahal while actors Akshay Kumar and Paresh Rawal also participated in the kite-flying in Jaipur.

The festival of Makar Sankranti was celebrated with full fervour across Rajasthan on Tuesday with a large number of people visiting temples and offering prayers to the sun.

From early morning, people lined up to take a holy dip in the Galta Teerth in Jaipur and Pushkar lake in Ajmer. Many distributed sweets and other items among the needy people, while some offered green fodder to cows.

With the onset of dusk, kites were replaced by wish lamps and fireworks, which lit up the sky.

Chief Minister Sharma extended Makar Sankranti greetings to the people.

Akshay Kumar posted his kite-flying video on X. The actor who is in Jaipur for a film shooting flew a kite as Paresh Rawal held 'charki' for him.

"Celebrating the vibrant spirit of Makar Sankranti on the set of #BhoothBangla with my dear friend @SirPareshRawal ! Here's to laughter, good vibes, and soaring high just like the kites! And sending my best wishes for a joyous Pongal, Uttarayan and Bihu," he said.

Kite flying activities also took place in some other cities including Sikar and Kota.

Kite flying took place the whole day and as the sun set, people started bursting firecrackers and lighting wish lamps.

Arrangements were also made to treat birds injured by 'manjha' or kite string reinforced with glass and other sharp objects.

Makar Sankranti marks the end of the winter solstice month, signifying the commencement of longer days and the end of winter. PTI SDA SKY SKY