Rajasthan: Petrol pump employees arrested over slapping incident involving SDM

Jaipur, Oct 22 (PTI) Three petrol pump employees have been arrested in Bhilwara's Jaswantpura area in connection with a slapping incident involving an RAS officer, police said on Wednesday.

The incident took place on Tuesday when Chhotu Lal Sharma, currently posted as sub-divisional magistrate in Pratapgarh, was involved in a heated altercation with a staffer of a petrol pump that also sells CNG.

The altercation broke out following a dispute over filling CNG in another car before the officer's car.

According to police, Sharma objected to the staffer filling CNG in another car, arguing that his car should be filled first because he arrived earlier. During this, another petrol pump employee intervened, but the officer slapped him. This led to the employee retaliating with a slap, too.

The entire incident was captured on the petrol pump's CCTV cameras. The video of the altercation surfaced on Wednesday.

Police said that three pump employees — Deepak Mali, Prabhu Lal Kumawat and Raja Sharma — have been arrested in connection with the incident. The matter is being further investigated. PTI SDA AMJ AMJ