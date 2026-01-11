Rajasthan Police arrest drug peddler, seize contraband worth Rs 17 lakh

Jaipur, Jan 11 (PTI) Rajasthan Police have arrested an alleged drug peddler on Sunday and seized 85 grams of smack, valued at approximately Rs 17 lakh, during a special anti-narcotics drive here, officials said.

The action was part of "Operation Clean Sweep", a special campaign launched against drugs in the city, they said.

According to a police statement, the Crime Special Team (CST), in a joint operation with the Ashok Nagar police station (South), carried out the raid in the Bhojpura Kachchi Basti area here.

Police said they had been receiving inputs about a network involved in smack trafficking. Acting on this, the team cordoned off the area and detained a suspect for checking.

During the search, police recovered 85 grams of smack from the accused, Ravi Kushwaha, 23, a resident of Bhojpura Kachchi Basti, and arrested him on the spot, they said.

An officer said Kushwaha was involved in supplying smack at the local level, adding that police are now investigating the role of other individuals linked to the trafficking network.