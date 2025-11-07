Rajasthan Police arrest West Bengal man for distributing pamphlets against idol worship

Udaipur, Nov 7 (PTI) Police have arrested a man from West Bengal for allegedly distributing pamphlets containing objectionable remarks about idol worship, officials said on Friday.

Udaipur SP Yogesh Goyal said the incident came to light on September 24 when a shopkeeper, Shantilal, lodged a complaint at the Dabok police station.

He found a pamphlet, promoting Christian beliefs and containing remarks against idol worship, under the shutter of his shop.

A case was registered against an unidentified person for hurting religious sentiments.

Following this, SP Goyal formed a special team that traced and arrested the accused, identified as Daniel Oltino (57) from West Bengal. He was brought to Udaipur on Thursday.

During interrogation, Oltino described himself as a Christian preacher and said he was involved in spreading the teachings of Christianity and conducting prayers for school children.

He told police that he had come to Udaipur with his wife on September 17 to celebrate their wedding anniversary and stayed until September 22.

The accused admitted that on September 21 and 22, he had distributed old pamphlets that contained comments critical of idol worship and urging people to adopt Christianity.