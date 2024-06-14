Rajasthan Police arrest youth for issuing threat to BJP MP from Udaipur

Udaipur, Jun 14 (PTI) A youth was arrested for allegedly issuing a threat to BJP leaders and Udaipur MP Manna Lal Rawat on social media, police said on Friday.

The accused, a college student, said that he was angry with a statement made by Rawat on Bhartiya Tribal Party, police said.

In a video statement earlier, Rawat had said two people have made threatening remarks against him on the comments section of a YouTube video.

The MP said the threatening remarks referred to "misbehaviour" and "thrashing" of BJP MP from Himachal Pradesh's Mandi, Kangana Ranaut.

Ranaut was earlier this month slapped by a CISF woman constable at the Chandigarh airport when she was on her way to Delhi. The constable has been suspended and an FIR lodged against her.

On Wednesday, Rawat had given a complaint on the alleged threats to the Udaipur Superintendent of Police.

Udaipur SP Yogesh Goyal said that Suni Kuni alias Kunti Bhagora (21), resident of Dhariawad, has been arrested in the case. He is a student in a college in Shahpura in Jaipur.