Rajasthan Police arrests 4, seizes jewellery worth Rs 2.5 crore from private bus in Sirohi

Jodhpur, 10 March (PTI) Rajasthan Police on Tuesday arrested four people and seized jewellery worth approximately Rs 2.5 crore from a private passenger bus on the Abu road in Sirohi district, with police suspecting it to be linked to hawala transactions, officials said.

The jewellery and Rs 81.49 lakh in cash were concealed in a specially built compartment under a seat, a police officer said.

Station House Officer (RIICO Police Station) Laxman Singh said the sleeper bus, en route to Ahmedabad from Sirohi was intercepted during a routine patrol check near Mawal post.

"During inspection a specially built compartment was spotted under a seat in the bus. Upon checking, we found a large amount of cash and jewellery", Singh said.

The recovered items included Rs 81,49,400 in cash, 1.7 kilogram of gold ornaments, 2.9 kilogram of silver ornaments, and silver biscuits, he said.

"We have arrested four peeple -- Kaluram, Haneef Khan, Harish Kumar and Suresh Kumar -- in this connection. All are the residents of Sirohi", the officer said, adding that investigation is underway to determine the source, intended recipients, and purpose of the cash and jewellery. PTI COR OZ OZ