Rajasthan Police arrests Additional SP's husband in 2021 SI recruitment paper leak case

Jaipur, Jun 10 (PTI) The Rajasthan Police's special operations group has arrested the husband of an additional superintendent of police in connection with the 2021 sub-inspector recruitment paper leak case, officials said on Monday.

Tulsaram Kaler (57), a former sub-inspector of police whose service was terminated in 1993, was arrested from the Jaisinghpura area here on Sunday, they said.

"The accused is a kingpin in facilitating unfair means in various recruitment exams, including the sub-inspector recruitment test. He is being interrogated," ADG (ATS & SOG) V K Singh said.

Officials claim that Kaler was active in paper leaks and facilitating cheating in competitive exams using Bluetooth-enabled devices since his termination from service.

Kaler was selected as a police sub-inspector in 1991 but was arrested and terminated from service in 1993 for looting hawala money while being posted in Deedwana, Nagaur, police officials said.

According to them, in 1995, Kaler opened a coaching institute named Chanakya in Jodhpur and shifted to Bikaner in 2006 after marrying Namita Khokhar, a grade-III teacher. Presently Khokar is working as an additional SP at the Rajasthan police headquarters. PTI AG NSD NSD