Rajasthan Police arrests govt school teacher in 2017 police recruitment exam case

Jaipur, Jan 7 (PTI) Rajasthan Police' Special Operation Group on Sunday arrested a 35-year-old teacher on charges of helping examinees cheat in the Rajasthan Police Constable Online Recruitment Examination 2017.

Mularam Jat was wanted in a case registered in connection with the hacking and helping candidates cheat in the online recruitment exam held in 2018, Additional Director General of Police (ATS & SOG) VK Singh said.

Mularam Jat is a teacher in the Government Higher Primary Sanskrit School in the state's Deedwana-Kuchaman district.

Singh in a statement said that the investigation has so far revealed that Mularam Jat was promised Rs 4 lakh for the job by Hiralal, who was previously arrested in the same case.

The SOG has arrested 32 accused in the case so far. The search for other people wanted in the case is still on. PTI AG VN VN