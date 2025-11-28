Rajasthan Police arrests kingpin of gang with Lawrence Bishnoi links

Gurugram, Nov 28 (PTI) The Rajasthan Police has arrested the kingpin of the 6161 gang, Pradeep Gurjar, who is allegedly associated with the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, police said on Friday.
According to the police, Gurjar was found hiding in the apartment of a female friend located in Emaar Palm Hills society in Sector 77, Gurugram.
Following a tip-off, the Anti-Gangster Task Force (AGTF) of the Rajasthan Police set a trap and apprehended Gurjar on Thursday night before transporting him back to Rajasthan. There was a reward of Rs 25,000 for his arrest, and he has numerous criminal cases registered against him, police said.
According to the police, the AGTF team had been actively working for several days to capture Gurjar. Upon receiving information about his hiding place, a special team was formed, led by Additional SP Siddhant Sharma and Inspector Ram Singh. They reviewed CCTV footage and assigned Head Constable Sudhir Kumar to monitor the gate of the society for three days to keep an eye on Gurjar, ultimately leading to his arrest on Thursday night.
A senior officer from the AGTF confirmed that Gurjar, a resident of Rawto ki Dhani in Kotputli, Rajasthan, leads the 6161 gang, which primarily targets hotel owners along highways to extort money from them.
The officer further stated that Gurjar, who acted as an intermediary for Sachin Thapan, an associate of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, has over thirty criminal cases against him, including extortion, bank robbery, dacoity, murder, and attempted murder.
"The accused is being taken to Kotputli, where further interrogation is expected to uncover additional cases," the police officer said.