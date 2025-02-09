Rajasthan Police arrests Pakistani man residing in Jaisalmer with forged Indian documents

Jaisalmer, Feb 9 (PTI) Rajasthan Police has arrested a Pakistani man who was using forged Indian documents and an assumed identity to reside here, an official said on Sunday.

A resident of Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad, who allegedly helped the accused get Indian documents, has also been arrested, said Kotwali police station in-charge Premdan Ratnu.

The official said Rahimyar Khan (35) was held on Saturday from Gandhi Colony in the RIICO area following surveillance of his telephone conversations with people abroad.

A Pakistani identity card, the currency of that country, as well as Indian currency, an Aadhar card, a bank passbook, a cheque book and a mobile phone were seized from him, Rantu said.

During interrogation, Khan told police that Sachin, a resident of Ghaziabad, helped him in getting Indian documents in the name of Vinay Kapoor.

Khan has been remanded in police custody for five days, the police official said, adding both the accused were being questioned by the security agencies. PTI COR AG NSD NSD