Rajasthan Police arrests two members of cyber fraud syndicate from Gujarat

Jaipur, Dec 17 (PTI) Police in Rajasthan's Dungarpur have arrested from Gujarat two members of a cyber fraud syndicate that duped people across the country, officials said on Wednesday.

The syndicate operated from Dubai and defrauded innocent people, especially from rural areas, of crores of rupees by exploiting their bank accounts for fraudulent activities, Dungarpur Superintendent of Police (SP) Manish Kumar said.

The arrested accused were identified as Kausal Kumhar and Nilesh Kalal, according to police.

The accused initially contacted rural workers and college students, convincing them to open bank accounts to receive government scheme benefits like subsidies, loans and scholarships. These accounts were then misused to deposit money that was later withdrawn with the help of bank employees, the SP said.

He said the investigation revealed that over 450 bank accounts were opened under various pretexts and used for cyber fraud. These accounts were used for activities like cryptocurrency trading, share market investments and online betting, in which the gang had swindled nearly Rs 160 crore.

The fraudsters manipulated these accounts to siphon off money using Telegram and WhatsApp to communicate with their counterparts sitting in Dubai, Kuwait and Georgia, he added.

Kumar said two cases were registered in Dungarpur based on complaints from people about suspicious and huge transactions in their bank accounts, following which a team was formed.

Kumhar and Kalal were nabbed by the police team at a wedding in Gujarat. They were planning to flee to Dubai, the officer said.