Rajasthan Police arrests two men from Haryana for 'buying' 11-yr-old girl

Jaipur, Jul 19 (PTI) Two men were arrested from Haryana on Friday for allegedly buying an 11-year-old girl from her aunt three years ago, police said on Friday.

The arrested duo, Sandeep Yadav and Satveer Yadav, "bought" the girl for Rs 2 lakh from her aunt who is absconding, Murlipura SHO Sunil Kumar said.

The teenager later became the mother of two children at the age of 12 and 14, Kumar said.

The accused made an Aadhar card of the victim using false information, the police said.

According to SHO Kumar, the girl managed to escape and lodge a complaint at the Murlipura police station here on Tuesday.

Based on her complaint, a case was lodged under sections of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) and other relevant sections, the SHO said.

The minor said she used to live with her parents in Murlipura but started living with her aunt in Neemrana after a dispute between them, the police said, he added.

However, instead of taking care of girl, the aunt sold her to a family in Haryana, the officer said, adding efforts are on to nab the aunt. PTI AG OZ RPA