Rajasthan Police arrests wanted criminal absconding for three years

Jaipur, Jul 17 (PTI) The Rajasthan Police here arrested a wanted criminal on Wednesday who was absconding for the last three years and carried a reward of Rs 10,000 on his arrest, an official said.

Bachchu Singh Gurjar, a member of dacoit Keshav Gurjar gang was arrested from the Bhojpur village in the district. He had a criminal record in Rajasthan and neighbouring Madhya Pradesh, Karauli SP Brijesh Jyoti Upadhyay said.

He said the police was searching for the accused for a long time in two separate cases registered in the Masalpur police station.

In another case, the New Mandi police of Hindaun arrested Mansingh Rajput (45), an accused wanted for 23 years in a triple murder case, from Madhya Pradesh. PTI AG MNK MNK