Rajasthan Police arrests wanted drug smuggler carrying a bounty of Rs 1 lakh

Jaipur, Jun 4 (PTI) Rajasthan Police has arrested a notorious drug smuggler who was on the run for the past four years and was carrying a bounty of Rs 1 lakh, official said on Thursday.

According to an official statement, Gordhanram (32), from Bhurtiya village in Barmer district, had the bounty announced by the Rajasthan Police Headquarters.

Inspector General of Police (IGP), Jodhpur Range, Vikas Kumar said the arrest is a part of the ongoing crackdown to dismantle the deep-rooted narcotics network in the region.

"The arrest of Gordhanram is a significant blow to the drug syndicate. This was one of our most dangerous and audacious operations yet," Kumar said.

The accused was arrested from Phalsund in Jaisalmer district. He was on the run for the past four years and was wanted in multiple inter-state cases, including several lodged against him in Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat, the statement said.

Officials said the number of registered cases against him runs into double digits and spans a wide range of crimes including drug trafficking, attempted murder, assault, vehicle theft, arson, and violations under the Arms Act. PTI AG OZ OZ