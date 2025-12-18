Rajasthan Police busts counterfeit currency racket in Jaipur, 3 arrested from UP

Jaipur, Dec 18 (PTI) Rajasthan Police on Thursday busted an inter-state counterfeit currency racket here and arrested three of its members from Uttar Pradesh, officials said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Operations) Rahul Prakash said a special police team first arrested the alleged kingpin of the gang, Gaurav Pudir, from Uttar Pradesh.

Following his arrest, two other accused, Govind Chaudhary and Devesh Phanda, were also arrested from the Chitrakoot area, he said.

Fake currency notes worth Rs 6.51 lakh, along with equipment used for printing counterfeit notes, were seized from their possession, the officer added.

In a separate operation, police arrested three persons from the Bajaj Nagar police station area in connection with mobile phone theft cases. As many as 31 stolen mobile phones, valued at several lakhs of rupees, were recovered from them, the police said.

Further investigation is underway in both cases, they added. PTI AG APL APL