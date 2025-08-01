Rajasthan Police busts illegal liquor manufacturing unit in Jhalawar

Jaipur, Aug 1 (PTI) Rajasthan Police has busted an illegal liquor manufacturing unit in Jhalawar district and seized a large quantity of raw materials used for manufacturing illicit country liquor, officials said on Friday.

According to police, the operation was carried out by a joint team from Dag and Unhel police stations in Luhariya village, where a makeshift factory was being run inside a house built on agricultural land owned by a man named Fateh Singh.

Jhalawar SP Amit Kumar said that acting on a tip-off, police raided the premises and found a full-scale setup for manufacturing illegal country liquor.

The team recovered two drums containing 500 litres of spirit chemical, 6,000 empty bottles, a liquor-packing machine, 3,000 stickers, 800 labels of 'Global Nimbu Special Desi Sharab', a sack of urea, an electric generator and a seal bearing the name 'Global Spirit Ltd, Behror', the SP said.

Police have registered a case against Fateh Singh, who is absconding, under relevant the sections of Excise Act.