Rajasthan Police busts makeshift drug lab, seizes 1kg MD worth Rs 1.60 cr

Jaipur, Feb 14 (PTI) Pratapgarh Police on Saturday busted an alleged interstate drug manufacturing unit operating from a hut in a field and seized mephedrone (MD) worth about Rs 1.60 crore, officials said.

Police have also arrested two men, Murad Khan Pathan (28) of Pratapgarh and Mohammad Junaid (48) of Gujarat, while other two fled the spot, they said.

Acting under the supervision of SP B Aditya, a Hathuniya police team raided a secluded spot on the Asawata-Kulthana road and found a makeshift lab with equipment used to prepare synthetic drugs.

The police recovered 1.897 kg of illegal MD drug along with an induction cooker, mixer, heater and electronic weighing scale from the site.

The accused had allegedly been preparing drugs at the location for the past two days.

A loaded pistol with five live cartridges and vehicles used in trafficking were also seized.

The racket has links to Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh, and further investigation is underway, the police said. PTI AG APL APL