Rajasthan police chief directs cops to act with responsibility, commitment

Jaipur, Feb 9 (PTI) Rajasthan Director General of Police Rajeev Kumar Sharma on Monday directed officers to act with commitment on policing priorities and take strict action against organised crime.

Sharma chaired a crime review meeting of the Ajmer police range in Bhilwara, where crime control, pending investigations, law and order, and overall policing effectiveness across the districts were reviewed in detail.

The DGP said Rajasthan Police has clearly defined priorities and all officers must act with responsibility and commitment while keeping these in focus.

He instructed officers to strengthen police patrolling and ensure constant police visibility in their areas, saying that visible policing enhances public confidence and creates fear among criminals.

He directed that evening and night patrolling be made more effective and said road safety drives to curb accidents should be conducted throughout the year, instead of being limited to specific periods.

The DGP also instructed officers to use provisions of the BMS to conduct financial investigations into properties acquired by organised criminals and ensure their lawful attachment and seizure.

Sharma asked investigating officers and station house officers to maintain regular and continuous follow-up in pending cases.

Senior officers from the Ajmer range briefed the DGP on district-wise crime trends, policing initiatives and law and order challenges.

Superintendents of Bhilwara, Ajmer, Beawar, Tonk, Nagaur and Didwana-Kuchaman were present at the meeting. PTI SDA OZ OZ