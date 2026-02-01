Rajasthan: Police constable among five held for abduction, robbery in Kota

Kota, Feb 1 (PTI) Kota City Police has arrested its constable and four others in a case of alleged abduction, extortion and robbery and produced them before a court that sent three of them, including the constable, to a three-day police custody, an official said on Sunday.

Constable Manish Yadav (35), a resident of Bharatpur district and posted in Udhyog Nagar police station in Kota, was among five persons arrested on Saturday following an identification parade in connection with the alleged extortion and robbery reported on Tuesday, Deputy Superintendent of Police Yogesh Sharma, the investigating officer (IO) in the case, said.

According to the complainant -- Rajesh Kumar Sain, resident of Chechat area of the district -- around four to five men, including one in a "khakhi-coloured uniform" and another person whom he identified as Vijay, allegedly stopped him while he, along with his friend Rajendra, was riding on bike near Kota University on night of January 20.

The person in the uniform allegedly snatched his bag containing Rs 15,000 and gold and silver jewellery from his person, and demanded Rs 1.50 lakh -- threatening to frame him in false case if the demand was not met.

Subsequently, his friend Rajendra was sent to arrange the money, while three to four other persons reached the spot in a white car, who, along with the man in the khakhi uniform put him in the car and held him hostage in the moving vehicle, also thrashing him severely, before eventually dropping him on the highway near Nanta, the complainant alleged.

Subsequently, he approached the police and a case was registered in this connection on Tuesday against Vijay Mali, an unidentified person in a police uniform, and three to four other persons under sections 140 and 309(6) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the investigation was assigned to DSP Yogesh Sharma.

The accused were arrested following a thorough investigation and verification of their identities, the IO said, adding that the police have also seized the white Hyundai Creta car used in the crime.

The accused were produced before a local court that ordered three-day police remand for interrogation of Manish Yadav and two other accused -- Vijay alias Krishankant (21), Devendra Kumar Nagar (31), both residents of Kota -- and sent the other two accused -- Priyunshu Bhatt (22), resident of Kota, and Vishnu Yadav (37), resident of Alwar district -- to jail under judicial custody. So far, no criminal antecedent of the five accused has come up during investigation, however the motive behind the alleged crime appeared to be extortion of money, the DSP said. PTI COR ARB ARB