Rajasthan police constable killed when his car falls into gorge after colliding with horse

Kota (Rajasthan) Sept 16 (PTI) A Rajasthan police constable was killed when his car plummeted into a gorge after colliding with a horse here on Monday, police said.

The accident occurred on State Highway 52 around 4 am when Dalchand Gurjar (40) was returning to his duty at Sangod police station here after a vacation, they said.

Gurjar's car veered off road and plunged into a gorge after striking the horse, which had been hurled onto the road by another unidentified vehicle, Station House Officer Suresh Meena said.

The victim succumbed to his injuries on the spot, Meena said.

A case of negligent driving has been registered gainst the driver of the unidentified vehicle, he said.

The victim was a resident of Weir town in Bharatpur district. The body has been handed over to his family members after a postmortem examination on Monday afternoon, the officer added. PTI COR OZ OZ