Rajasthan: Police constable kills self in Jaipur

Jaipur, Aug 30 (PTI) A police constable allegedly hanged himself to death in his house here in Rajasthan, police said on Wednesday.

Mangal Saini was posted with the Banipark police station of the city. He hanged himself in his house on Tuesday night, they said.

Saini, aged around 45, killed himself ahead of the engagement of one of his daughters. The ceremony was scheduled to take place on September 3, police said. No suicide note was found from the house and the matter is being probed, they said. PTI SDA ANB ANB