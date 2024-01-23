Rajasthan Police detains absconding gangster

Jaipur, Jan 23 (PTI) The Anti Gangster Task Force of Rajasthan Police on Tuesday detained wanted gangster Sher Singh alias Shera Pehalwan, officials said.

The accused carries a reward of Rs 50,000 on his head, they said.

Additional Director General of Police Crime and Anti-Gangster Task Force Dinesh MN said that a team collected information about the accused and reached Mathura railway station and caught the accused.

Three cases of murder and the Arms Act are registered against Singh in Bharatpur and Karauli districts.

He was involved in the murder of gangster Kuldeep Jaghina that took place in Bharatpur last year.

The accused kept changing his location in states like Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Punjab after the murder. PTI SDA NB NB