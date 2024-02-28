Rajasthan Police, e-commerce company 'MEESHO' sign MoU to create awareness about online frauds

Jaipur, Feb 28 (PTI) Rajasthan Police will work in collaboration with e-commerce company 'MEESHO' to create awareness among people about online frauds in the state.

An agreement (MoU) in this regard was signed in the presence of Director General Cyber Crime, SCRB and Technical Services Dr Ravi Prakash Mehra at the Police Headquarters in Jaipur on Wednesday.

Under this, public awareness would be created through social media platforms and training of stakeholders on all the important issues related to the security of online transactions.

This will create an environment to promote secure digital transactions with alertness and awareness among the people, a release said. PTI SDA MNK MNK MNK