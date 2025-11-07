Rajasthan Police foil drug plot to frame man, key conspirator among two held

Jaipur, Nov 7 (PTI) Police have foiled a major drug-related conspiracy aimed at framing an innocent person in an NDPS case, officials said on Friday.

Two accused have been arrested in the case, police said.

SP B Aditya said that on Thursday night, a police team conducting checks on Mandsaur Road stopped a motorcyclist, Hanif Khan Pathan, who tried to turn back upon seeing the police, raising suspicion.

Upon checking, police recovered 10 grams of MD from Hanif, valued at around Rs 2 lakh, and registered a case under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act.

During interrogation, Hanif revealed that his friend Salman had an old dispute with Aqil Qureshi over the poultry and fish trade.

Salman allegedly gave Hanif the narcotics with the plan to plant the drugs in Aqil's car to falsely implicate him in an NDPS case.

Following this disclosure, police detained Salman, who confessed to orchestrating the conspiracy and supplying the MD. He was subsequently arrested.

Police said Salman has a long criminal record, with over eight cases registered against him, including charges under the Arms Act and attempt to murder.