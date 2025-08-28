Rajasthan Police freezes Rs 2.5 crore worth of assets of drug smugglers in Barmer

Jaipur, Aug 28 (PTI) Rajasthan Police has frozen illegally acquired assets worth Rs 2.5 crore belonging to three smugglers in Barmer district.

District Superintendent of Police Narendra Singh said that this is the first time such an action has been taken in the district under Section 68F(2) of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

The seized assets include three luxurious residential buildings, two plots, and four vehicles, which the criminals had earned from black money.

As a part of the operation, property worth Rs 60 lakh linked to Gordhanram, a hardcore criminal of Nagana police station area with seven criminal cases registered against him, has been frozen, Singh said.

Simultaneously, 13 cases are registered against smuggler Shyam Sundar Sanwaria of Sedwa police station area and his property worth about Rs 90 lakh has also been seized, he said.

Further, illegal property worth Rs 1 crore owned by Jaswant alias Jasraj alias Jasu, a habitual offender from the Reico police station, has been confiscated, he said. PTI AG SMV RHL