Rajasthan police inspector, advocate held for accepting Rs 2.5 lakh bribe

Jaipur, Apr 25 (PTI) A police inspector and an advocate were arrested by the Anti-Corruption Bureau in Rajasthan's Banswara district for accepting a bribe of Rs 2.5 lakh, according to officials.

The accused, Inspector Dilip Singh, posted as the Station House Officer of Rajtalab police station had allegedly demanded a bribe of Rs 6.5 lakh from a complainant through advocate Shareef Khan.

The bribe was sought in exchange for not attaching the complainant's vehicles and other properties in a case and providing assistance.

The amount was eventually negotiated to Rs 3.5 lakh. Following a complaint, the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) conducted a verification, during which the SHO took Rs 1 lakh at the police station.

According to ACB Director General Raviprakash Meherda, a trap was laid and the advocate was caught on Thursday night while accepting Rs 2.5 lakh on behalf of the SHO.

Both the inspector and the advocate have been arrested under the Prevention of Corruption Act.