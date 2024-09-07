Rajasthan Police issues SOP on married, other couples seeking protection

Jaipur, Sep 7 (PTI) The Rajasthan Police has prepared a 'Standard Operating Procedure' for action on the applications of married couples and couples living in "close relationships" seeking protection, an officer said on Saturday.

Additional Director General of Police (Civil Rights) Bhupendra Sahu, who issued the order, said the SOP has been made in compliance with the order given by the Rajasthan High Court, Jaipur on August 2.

According to the order, married couples living in the state and couples living in "close relationship" can file applications themselves or through a representative or advocate. If they are under threat from anyone, they will submit a representation for protection to the designated nodal officer.

"Such couples can register a complaint by dialling 112, women helpline number 1090, state level WhatsApp helpline 8764871150, district level WhatsApp helpline and police control room numbers, email ID of the control room operated at the district level," he said in a release.

According to the SOP, the nodal officer has been tasked with providing immediate interim relief to the victim couple on complaint. Audio and video recording of the applicant's statements must be done under the surveillance of CCTV cameras, the SOP prescribes.

If such couples are in any kind of danger, the police will ensure security. If there is not enough basis to provide security, then the reasons will be given clearly,