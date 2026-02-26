Rajasthan Police issues traffic advisory ahead of PM's Ajmer visit on Feb 28

Jaipur, Feb 26 (PTI) In view of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Ajmer on February 28, Rajasthan Police has issued a traffic advisory, anticipating congestion on the Kishangarh-Gegal-Kayad-Beawar and Kishangarh-Gegal-Kayad-Ajmer routes.

According to the advisory, traffic pressure is likely to increase between 8 am and 4 pm in the Kayad area along the Ajmer-Jaipur highway, where Modi is scheduled to inaugurate and lay the foundation stones for various projects and address a public programme.

Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order) V K Singh said there is a possibility of traffic congestion on the identified routes during the specified hours.

"Necessary arrangements have been made by the traffic police to ensure smooth vehicular movement," he said.

Heavy vehicles, including trucks, trailers and other goods carriers, have been advised to avoid passing through the Kishangarh-Gegal-Kayad-Beawar and Kishangarh-Gegal-Kayad-Ajmer routes via Kayad and Gegal toll plazas between 8 am and 4 pm that day and use alternative routes.

Police in the districts concerned have been directed to implement diversion plans effectively.