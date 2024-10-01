Rajasthan Police launches public awareness campaign on women's safety

Jaipur, Oct 1 (PTI) Rajasthan Police held a vehicle rally here as it launched a public awareness campaign for women's safety on Tuesday, officials said.

Additional police commissioners Kunwar Rashtradeep, Rameshwar Singh and Yogesh Dadhich flagged off the 'Operation Garima' vehicle rally, with women police teams, carrying placards, raised slogans on women's safety.

The rally covered major areas of Jaipur.

'Operation Garima' will run from October 1 to October 15. Women Garima Helpline 1090 is running in Police Control Room Commissionerate in Jaipur Commissionerate, a police spokesperson said.

Under the campaign, various public awareness programmes related to the safety of girls and women will be conducted by Jaipur Police till October 15.