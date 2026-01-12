Rajasthan Police launches statewide initiative to strengthen ties with youth

Jaipur, Jan 12 (PTI) Rajasthan Police on Monday launched a statewide initiative to strengthen ties with the youth on the occasion of National Youth Day.

Special awareness programmes were organised at all police stations across the state, where students from classes 9 to 12 and college students were invited to interact with police officials.

DGP Rajeev Sharma said the objective of the initiative was to remove the fear of the police and build trust. During "open house" sessions at police stations, SHOs and circle officers explained police functioning, the FIR process and provisions of the new criminal laws.

"Students were also briefed on cyber safety, methods to avoid online fraud, the importance of following traffic rules, use of the RajCop Citizen App, emergency helpline numbers, and child rights and protection mechanisms," he said.

As part of the programme, youth across the state took a pledge against drug abuse.

The DGP said that during the last week of January, police stations will organise essay, painting and speech competitions in schools and colleges. PTI SDA MNK MNK