Rajasthan Police lodges case against 4 over armyman's suicide

Jaipur, Jan 8 (PTI) A case has been registered against four persons, including a woman, in Jaipur district for extortion and abetment to suicide after an Indian Army soldier allegedly killed himself.

Deputy SP Shahpura Mukesh Kumar said the soldier, Krishna Kumar Yadav, committed suicide in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch and his body was handed over to family members in Amarsar on Tuesday.

His funeral was conducted on Wednesday, the officer said.

On the basis of a three-page suicide note, Yadav's father registered a case of extortion and abetment to suicide against Suman Yadav, Vikas and two others on Tuesday, the DSP said.

In his complaint, the father of the soldier alleged that the four accused blackmailed and extorted Rs 15 lakh from Yadav. Under pressure, his son committed suicide, the complainant said.

Yadav, a resident of Amarsar in Shahpura, was posted in Jammu and Kashmir when he shot himself dead. The deputy SP said that the matter was under investigation. PTI SDA SKY SKY